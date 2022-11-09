Vince McMahon reportedly once signed off on an exploding barbed wire match in WWE

Just because Vince McMahon approved something, it didn't mean he wouldn't change his mind afterward.

We've heard countless stories over the years about Vince McMahon approving something in WWE only to change his mind about it later. This was common practice by Mr. McMahon while he was in charge of WWE. He was often known for tearing up scripts for shows hours before RAW or SmackDown were scheduled to go on the air.

On The Insiders Podcast, Major League Wrestling owner Court Bauer told a story about how Vince McMahon initially approved an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch in WWE. It ended up changing to something entirely different by the time the match finally took place:

"They were trying different things at this time, this is when (they thought), 'Hey, let's relaunch ECW! Let's try different stuff!' So I showed Vince an Onita exploding deathmatch and he said, 'Yeah, let's do it!' From there they said, 'Okay, get with Kevin Dunn and his team and let's get to work on it,'" Court Bauer said. "I don't know if Kevin felt it wasn't feasible. We never got an answer for why they took the creative from exploding deathmatch to 'Temple of Doom playset' but it happened." [H/T: Comicbook.com]

What was initially envisioned as an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch ended up turning into a Punjabi Prison match instead.

In case you missed it, you can check out the RAW results here.

Vince McMahon's personal project in Austin Theory blew up in smoke on WWE RAW last night

One of Vince McMahon's last personal projects in WWE met its untimely end. Last night on Monday Night RAW, Austin Theory failed his Money in the Bank cash-in on United States Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

This is the first time that the Money in the Bank briefcase was utilized to cash in on a title that isn't considered a world championship. With this loss, it appears that Austin Theory's character will go back to the drawing board and will be redone in the vision of the new management team at WWE.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3



Triple H booking Austin Theory since Vince McMahon retired:



#WWERaw Nobody:Triple H booking Austin Theory since Vince McMahon retired: Nobody:Triple H booking Austin Theory since Vince McMahon retired:#WWERaw https://t.co/T687NFY5vV

What do you make of Court Bauer's comments? Are you surprised we almost had an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch in WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : Would you like to see an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch in WWE? Yes No 0 votes