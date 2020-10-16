Vince McMahon reportedly turned down Daniel Bryan's idea about Kofi Kingston's WWE push

2019 was a big year for WWE. It was the year that the WWE Universe saw three women main event WrestleMania for the first time in history. It was also the year that Kofi Kingston finally got that coveted WWE push after having worked in the company for more than ten years. Kofi Kingston went on to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, but now, it has been revealed that the original idea for the build-up to WrestleMania was different, but Vince McMahon changed it.

Readers can also check out Hurricane's interview with Sportskeeda.

Hurricane Helms was recently talking to Wrestling Inc, where he talked about how Vince McMahon had changed WWE's plans for the build-up to WrestleMania for Kofi Kingston and how it was the right decision.

Hurricane reveals how Vince McMahon changed plans for Kofi Kingston in WWE

Hurricane talked about how at Elimination Chamber, there were plans by Hurricane and Daniel Bryan to get The New Day and Rowan involved in the finish. However, Vince McMahon decided against it and booked a finish where Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston went one-on-one. It was massively successful, and Hurricane revealed that Vince McMahon had been absolutely correct about how to book it.

"It was on the rise of Kofi. It might have been Elimination Chamber, and it was going to come down to Daniel and Kofi. And I know I had an idea and so did Daniel about involving Rowan [and] New Day to bring up all of these extra added elements to the Elimination Chamber. And Vince was like, 'no, it needs to come down to them."

Advertisement

"Just them and we were all like - because we had all these other ideas for spots, spots, spots with this guy and that guy and that guy, but then at the end of the night, as it built, what the audience wanted to see was just Kofi and Daniel. And when we came through the back, we were like, 'he's absolutely, 100% correct. It was him.' There's still a lot of the basics that he grasps. He's still a big picture guy, and when a lot of us and when I do a progress report, we dissect it show by show by show."