Vince McMahon had to return certain items to WWE following his retirement, says Hall of Famer

Vince McMahon had to return his company cellphone after he announced his retirement from the business, said WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle during a recent interview.

In July 2022, the 77-year-old shocked the world as he posted on social media that he would be stepping down as chairman of WWE after being in charge of the company for 40 years. Despite leaving, many believed that McMahon was still running the show backstage.

During a recent interview on The Bubba Army show, Angle stated that WWE took away Vince McMahon's company phone, essentially disabling the former Champion from having any contact with most of the talent.

"You know I honestly thought Vince was still working behind the scenes, he’s not, he’s gone. They actually made him give back his company cellphone, I have no way of getting in touch with him," said Angle. [From 22:38 to 22:49]

Since Vince McMahon's retirement in July 2022, his daughter Stephanie and former entertainment manager Nick Khan have taken over the running of the company's day-to-day operations.

Former WWE Champion on Vince McMahon retiring

One person whose star power rose astronomically in recent years during the McMahon era was Seth Rollins, who became a major player under the previous regime.

As somebody who had a very close personal and business relationship with Vince McMahon, Rollins revealed in a recent interview with BT Sport how he found out about the former WWE Chairman's shocking retirement.

"I couldn't believe it. It's one of those things where you'll never forget," said Rollins. "I was in the airport, we [Becky Lynch and I] were heading out to a live event, we were flying out on a Friday... and so I got the text 'Check your app from a note from the chairman' and I click it... I was like [surprised face]. She just saw my face from a distance, she's like 'What's wrong?' I'm like 'Did you get the text?' She's like 'No, what?' And I had her look at it and she was like 'Oh my God, what? That's it?' And I think both of us were just like 'What?!" [H/T Sportskeeda]

Rollins' WWE career still looks to be on track under the new management as his long-time mentor and former rival Triple H, who is now head of creative, recently made Seth the new United States Champion.

