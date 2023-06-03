Vince McMahon could return as the referee for former WWE Champion's retirement match, says veteran (Exclusive)

It's been months since Vince McMahon made his corporate return to WWE, but fans have yet to see the controversial figure make an on-screen appearance. During a fascinating conversation about Hulk Hogan's retirement match, Bill Apter pitched the idea for McMahon to appear as a special guest referee.

The Hulkster recently sat down for an insightful chat with Ariel Helwani and confirmed his desire to wrestle one more match, preferably at WrestleMania 40.

Hogan claimed that he would like to share the ring for the last time against Stone Cold Steve Austin, who ended his wrestling hiatus at WrestleMania 38 last year.

Considering the history that both Hogan and Austin have with Vince McMahon, Bill Apter felt it would only be fitting for the 77-year-old to referee the proposed match between two of the greatest pro wrestling stars of all time. The legendary journalist even revealed how a Hogan vs. Austin could end with McMahon wearing the striped back and white shirt:

"Oh, he [Vince McMahon] could be the referee, and they could both attack him and pin his shoulders, and both hold their arms up and walk out of the ring!" said Apter on The Wrestling Time Machine. "You just gave me the finish! Stone Cold stuns the referee; Hogan leg-drops him. It's over. They both get to do their patented finishers!" [From 7:35 onwards]

Teddy Long has an interesting idea for a WWE match between Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin

As noted earlier, Teddy Long didn't foresee Hulk Hogan returning to wrestle for a big reason, but that didn't stop him from fantasy booking a potential clash against the Texas Rattlesnake.

The WWE Hall of Famer felt that Hogan and Austin should engage in a match that as a 20-minute time limit, and instead of either of them pinning the other, the veterans should go the distance.

While it might seem implausible for Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin to work long matches, WWE has repeatedly proved that it can be done with a clever creative direction.

"If you want to protect both of them, all you do is maybe have a 20-minute time limit; let it go the whole 20," said Long. [From 7:09 - 7:30]

2000's WWE @2000s_WWE Steve Austin vs Hulk Hogan



Is this a dream match you wanted to see? Steve Austin vs Hulk HoganIs this a dream match you wanted to see? https://t.co/awuBudJrz0

Even Bill Apter favored the idea and likened it to how the Old Timers' Day works in Major League Baseball.

Would you like to see Hogan and Austin take WWE fans on a nostalgic ride with Mr. McMahon as the referee? Sounds off in the comments section below.

