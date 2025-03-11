Vince McMahon returning to WWE to align with two major superstars would be "phenomenal," says veteran (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon has not been seen on WWE programming in many years. While he is no longer associated with the company, wrestling veteran Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the 79-year-old possibly returning to align with The Rock and John Cena.

Ad

Vince McMahon's last appearance on WWE TV was on an episode of RAW in June 2022, where he introduced John Cena for his 20th-anniversary celebration. A month later, he stepped down from his position as the chairman and CEO of the company. While he returned later to facilitate the company's sale, McMahon resigned from TKO Group Holdings in January 2024.

A fan recently asked Vince Russo his thoughts on Vince McMahon possibly returning to align with The Rock and John Cena. Here's what the former WWE writer had to say on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

Ad

Trending

"That would be so over with me. If Vince came out and Cena and Rock. Can you imagine Vince coming out and really talking about, ‘My son-in-law and my daughter voted against me.’ You want to hear me put something over. Oh my God, that would be phenomenal." [From 49:55 onwards]

Ad

The Rock and John Cena joined forces at Elimination Chamber, where the latter turned heel. The 16-time World Champion will face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback