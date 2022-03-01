Vince McMahon returns to RAW to promote interview appearance 

WWE CEO Vince McMahon made a surprise appearance on Monday Night RAW to promote an upcoming interview.

The Chairman, who has made several appearances alongside rising star Austin Theory in recent months, will appear on the podcast of current WWE commentator Pat McAfee in an upcoming episode.

Theory gave some background on Pat McAfee, noting that he was a former NFL player and that he had signed one of the world's most lucrative podcasting deals. It was also revealed on RAW that this will be Vince's first sit-down interview in 20 years, with his last interview, a controversial affair with Michael Landsburg in which Vince flipped papers out of the interviewer's hand.

Vince assured Theory that it "wasn't that kind of show" before storming off-camera, with Austin ending the segment by talking to himself.

McMahon's appearance on McAfee's show is scheduled to take on this coming Thursday and will air on both YouTube and SiriusXM.

A WrestleMania match has been rumored for Vince McMahon

Though he has featured more regularly on WWE TV since the main roster debut of Austin Theory, Vince McMahon has not appeared in-ring for several years.

This has not stopped rumors of an upcoming in-ring return circulating, as a bizarre match-up for the WWE CEO has been suggested by several wrestling news sources and social media commentators.

McMahon could potentially be set for a confrontation at WrestleMania 38 against none other than Pat McAfee, the man who will interview him this week.

No match between Vince McMahon and Pat McAfee has been confirmed as of yet.

Will you be listening to Vince's upcoming interview? Do you think he will compete against Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

