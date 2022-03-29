Vince McMahon reveals that Seth Rollins will have a match at WrestleMania

WWE CEO Vince McMahon revealed in a recent Twitter post that Seth Rollins will have a match at WrestleMania 38.

Rollins has been desperately trying to get on the card in recent weeks. He first tried as part of a tag team with Kevin Owens, then as the host of the segment featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin, and finally as Edge's opponent in place of AJ Styles.

When all these attempts failed, Rollins lost his cool and smashed up the ringside area on the last episode of RAW. This prompted a response from Vince McMahon, who texted Rollins, telling him to be in his office on Monday morning.

The content of that meeting has now been revealed by The Chairman in a recent Twitter video. In the post, Rollins can be seen in McMahon's office, with the latter telling The Visionary that if he wanted a match at WrestleMania, all he had to do was ask. McMahon told Rollins that he's going to WrestleMania, and that he'd have his own main event.

A flabbergasted Rollins then left the room celebrating, laughing and singing that WrestleMania is coming his way.

Will Cody Rhodes be Seth Rollins' opponent?

Although McMahon did indeed confirm that Seth Rollins was going to WrestleMania, he was ambiguous about who The Visonary's opponent might be.

Former All Elite Wrestling EVP Cody Rhodes has been heavily rumored to be rejoining the company in the near future, with many speculating that he will be Rollins' opponent.

Nothing has yet been confirmed by either Rhodes or WWE, however.

What do you think about the Rollins WrestleMania announcement? Will he compete Cody Rhodes at the Grandest Stage of Them All? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

