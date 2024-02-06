Vince McMahon's absence backfiring on WWE; former employee uses Roman Reigns as an example (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Vince McMahon's absence is costing the company.

McMahon was named as the defendant in a recent lawsuit filed by ex-WWE employee Janel Grant. Ms. Grant accused the former CEO of sexual abuse and exploitation. This event rocked the wrestling world and forced McMahon to tender his resignation from the TKO board.

This week on Sportkeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that with Vince McMahon gone, WWE has gone haywire with the promos. He mentioned that wrestlers were going off on their own, and as a result, Roman Reigns destroyed Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Championship on the mic on SmackDown.

"Bro, let me tell you something that's backfiring on them now. Vince isn't ther anymore. So they're getting more lenient with the promos and guys are saying it's not really scripted word by word anymore. Now that is coming back to bite them in the backside. Friday night, Roman Reigns totally buried Seth Rollins. 'You dress in your wife's clothing.' He totally buried the title and exposed it for what it really was. On this show, Seth has no comeback." [From 4:10 onwards]

This week on RAW, Seth Rollins did not respond to Roman Reigns. However, he once again shifted his focus to Cody Rhodes, asking The American Nightmare if the two would face each other in a title clash at WrestleMania 40.

