"Try to smile more" - Vince McMahon's advice to Top WWE star

Vince McMahon, to this day, has the biggest hand in what goes on in WWE from backstage dealings to the product we see on screen. Being the C.E.O. of WWE, Vince keeps a close eye on top stars, especially his champions, who are the faces of the promotion.

Currently on the red brand, Rhea Ripley is the holder of the RAW Women's Championship and is involved in a major feud with Charlotte Flair. Being in such a high position on the roster, Ripley is bound to be prioritized highly backstage by the creative team.

Speaking with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report, Rhea Ripley discussed her shift to the main roster and also shared what Vince McMahon has asked her to do more often.

"He's sort of been pretty happy with what I've been doing," Ripley stated. "[Vince McMahon] likes my aggression, which is something that comes to me pretty easily which I'm sort of thankful for. But one thing he says is to try to smile more, which is something I'm still trying to learn."

Ripley is set to defend the WWE RAW Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair tonight at WWE Money in the Bank. This will be their third match for the title in the current iteration of the feud. Their last encounter took place at WWE Hell in a Cell but ended after The Nightmare was disqualified for using the cover of the announcer's desk to attack Flair.

Judging from recent reports and speculation going around, this could be their last singles match for the title this year. WWE is reportedly planning to refresh its women's division by bringing back a familiar face soon.

Rhea Ripley on recent call-ups to the WWE main roster

Doudrop (f.k.a Piper Niven)

In the same interview with Graham Matthews, Ripley shared her thoughts on the recent WWE main roster call-ups as many former NXT stars have recently made their debuts on RAW or SmackDown.

A notable RAW debut was Piper Niven, now known as Doudrop, who was recently paired with the returning Eva Marie. Meanwhile, over on the Blue Brand, Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart made their first main roster appearances as a tag team.

Ripley showered the recent call-ups with praise and said she was excited to see them make their way onto the WWE main roster.

