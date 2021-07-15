Potential spoiler on Becky Lynch's WWE return

Former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch could be returning to WWE television very soon, possibly this Sunday at WWE Money in the Bank 2021. The Man has been on hiatus for over a year now as she welcomed her first child with her husband Seth Rollins.

Over the last few months, several pictures of Becky Lynch working out and being in great shape have surfaced. Earlier reports have stated that The Man is set to return soon. She was also at the WWE Performance Center recently, working out in the ring.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider is now reporting that Becky Lynch is scheduled to be at Money in the Bank this Sunday. However, there is no confirmation yet on whether she will be appearing on-screen:

"Becky Lynch is scheduled to be at this Sunday's Money in the Bank PPV, PWInsider.com has confirmed. There is no word yet whether Lynch will be appearing on camera but as of this morning, she is slated to be in attendance at the PPV."

Becky Lynch has been teasing her WWE return

A multi-time RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion, Becky Lynch welcomed her first child, a daughter named Roux, on December 4, 2020. She has since teased her WWE return on multiple occasions, including The Royal Rumble and then at WrestleMania 37 through cryptic social media posts.

It was reported that WWE had plans for Becky Lynch to return at WrestleMania 37 earlier this year. However, that did not happen as the company was waiting for Lynch to sign a new contract, which she now has.

Becky Lynch returning at WWE Money in the Bank 2021 in front of a live crowd will surely be a great moment. The question is - what could she do at the pay-per-view? Can she confront RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley to set up a SummerSlam match? Or can she shock us all by entering the women's Money in the Bank ladder match?

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on Becky Lynch's potential return to WWE this Sunday at Money in the Bank.

Biggest wrestling fan? Connect with us virtually to discuss your love for wrestling. Register now

Edited by Jack Cunningham