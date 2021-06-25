WWE dropped a major return idea for Becky Lynch due to two reasons - Reports 

The long wait to witness Becky Lynch's WWE return could be coming to an end based on Dave Meltzer's latest status update on the former RAW Women's Champion.

Meltzer revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that fans should expect Lynch's comeback to happen "relatively soon."

As reported previously by PWInsider and Fightful Select, Becky Lynch was spotted at the Performance Center training for her in-ring return.

Dave Meltzer also confirmed reports of her backstage presence at Hell in a Cell. It was added that WWE originally wanted to book the former RAW Women's Champion for WrestleMania 37.

The idea of Becky Lynch appearing at this year's WrestleMania was "talked about" in WWE and even teased by the superstar herself on social media. There were rumors of Lynch potentially interrupting Bayley's segment, but The Man never showed up.

Meltzer revealed that WWE did not use Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 37 as they were waiting for her to sign a new contract, which is now said to be in effect.

WWE also refrained from getting Lynch back for the mega show because officials did not want to jump the gun on her highly-anticipated return.

She won't ideally wrestle on her first night back on television, and management understands the importance of getting the timing right with such an outstanding talent's return.

Meltzer stated the following in the Newsletter:

"Expect a return of Becky Lynch relatively soon. She's been training at the Performance Center and was at the Hell in a Cell show. Lynch wasn't used at WrestleMania as first talked about and teased by her because they were waiting for her to sign a new deal, which is now in effect, and because they felt it was too early to debut her before she would be back wrestling."

When will Becky Lynch return to in-ring action?

Becky Lynch's first bout since WrestleMania 36 will be a massive occasion, and WWE's best course of action will be to book The Man in a marquee SummerSlam match.

WWE has the Money in the Bank pay-per-view before its most significant event of the summer. Lynch could pop up on your television screens at any time after the live crowds return next month.

While there are many potential opponents in the mix, who would you like to see Becky Lynch face upon her in-ring return?

