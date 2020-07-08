Vince McMahon's backstage reaction to Matt Riddle's barefoot story on SmackDown revealed

Matt Riddle first told the story to Vince McMahon backstage, and the WWE Boss' reaction was incredible!

Matt Riddle has also been allowed to have a lot of input in his promos.

Vince McMahon and Matt Riddle's Flip Flop flying into King Corbin.

The latest episode of SmackDown opened with Matt Riddle explaining the reason why he wrestles barefoot. Riddle revealed that he wrestles barefoot as he got frostbite in his foot as a kid and can't wear boots as it hurts.

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co now reports that Vince McMahon was a big fan of Matt Riddle's story. It was noted that Vince McMahon loved the story when he first heard it backstage, and the WWE Boss liked it so much that he ended up booking it as a segment on SmackDown.

It was additionally reported that Matt Riddle has been allowed to have more input for his promos than most other WWE Superstars.

Matt Riddle is an incredibly unique performer, and it's refreshing to see Vince McMahon take a liking for the Superstar.

Matt Riddle seems to have the backing of Vince McMahon

WrestlingNews.co had reported back in November 2019 that Vince McMahon was specifically interested in Keith Lee and Matt Riddle. When it came to Riddle, it was said that Vince McMahon considers The King of Bros to be a younger Shawn Michaels.

McMahon reportedly likes guys with a rebel mentality, and Riddle perfectly embodies that approach as he has a history of rubbing people the wrong way. Riddle is still a good guy, and people backstage recognize that aspect of his character. Here's what the report stated, which was before Riddle got called up to the Blue Brand:

"Vince like guys like Shawn who have that rebel mentality and he sees some of Shawn in Matt. Matt can rub some people the wrong way, but he's a good guy, and he will do great when Vince calls him up. I think he's a future world champion. Vince will try to tweak him, but his personality will get him far."

Matt Riddle has been in the news for all the controversial reasons of late, and there were reports that the former UFC star had a considerable amount of backstage heat in the WWE.

The report may not be accurate as two sources told WrestlingNews.co that Riddle has been a treat to be around on SmackDown and there have been no problems working with the former NXT Superstar.

Matt Riddle, as mentioned earlier, is an unusual performer who stands out from the pack. He has the charisma, the in-ring skills and also the backing of Vince McMahon, which should all take him a long way in his career.