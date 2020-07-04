WWE SmackDown Results July 3rd, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Friday Night SmackDown

Matt Riddle continued his impressive run on SmackDown while the Toast for Jeff Hardy turned extreme.

Jeff Hardy kept his promise while two title matches were announced for next week's SmackDown.

It was a night filled with a lot of action and drama

WWE SmackDown kicked off with Michael Cole in the ring who was interviewing the newcomer from NXT, Matt Riddle. Riddle said that after his win over AJ Styles last week, he thought that 'he could get used to this'. About wrestling bare feet, he said that he got frostbite in his foot as a kid and due to that it hurts when he wears shoes.

King Corbin interrupted the interview and kicked Cole out of 'his ring' before saying that Riddle disrespected him last week. Corbin said that someone needed to 'put him in his place' and Riddle said 'let's go, bro'. Corbin said that wasn't how it worked on SmackDown before he called in John Morrison to fight in his stead.

Matt Riddle vs. John Morrison

Corbin was on commentary while the Miz joined us at ringside as the match began. Riddle and Morrison countered each other's holds early on before Riddle was tossed aside but came back with a gut wrench suplex. Morrison was caught in an ankle lock before he hit a big kick off the ropes for a near fall.

Morrison hit a corkscrew plancha and almost got the three count before hitting running knees to the face. Riddle was outside and hit Corbin with his flipflop before we headed for a break. We returned to SmackDown to see Morrison hit a huge top rope move followed by a standing Spanish Fly for another near fall.

Riddle got the upper hand with a knee strike and then a powerbomb before hitting the Final Flash Knee Strike. Miz and Corbin tried to distract Riddle but he managed to roll up the veteran for the big win on SmackDown.

Result: Matt Riddle def. John Morrison

Match rating: A

As the match ended on SmackDown, AJ Styles rushed the stage and attacked Riddle while Drew Gulak chased after him.

