Vince McMahon's unusual backstage reaction to WWE star's recent botch - Reports

Vince McMahon had an unusual reaction to Riddle's botch on this past week's WWE RAW. The WWE Chairman reportedly laughed off the botch made by Riddle in a segment with Asuka.

Riddle had a backstage segment with Asuka, where he talked to her about scooters and if they're used in Japan. The United States Champion, during the segment, said that he forgot his lines and walked away laughing.

On a recent Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez said the line wasn't planned, and Riddle legitimately forgot his lines. Alvarez said that Vince McMahon and Executive Director Bruce Prichard laughed at Riddle's botch.

“Well, it was a shoot! Yup, they did not tell him…I haven’t fully figured out the story yet because the story I was told actually doesn’t make a lot of sense. The story I was told was he wasn’t told it was live but [Bruce] Prichard and Vince [McMahon] saw it and they just laughed and laughed and laughed. So, if it was live you can’t redo it. So I’m wondering if what actually happened was a pretape that he screwed up but they loved the pretape so much — the point is what you saw on TV was not a plan. He was supposed to deliver his line." (H/T WrestlingNews)

If I’m Vince McMahon, Asuka or anyone in WWE I’m absolutely irate because of this.



Dude straight up just said, “I forgot my line” and walked out of the segment 🤦‍♂️ #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/1I7ZoK6Gnu — TheElitist (@TheElitistonYT2) March 30, 2021

Alvarez said the reason Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard kept the botch was because it "entertained" both of them.

Vince McMahon on Riddle

Riddle

Riddle revealed earlier this year that Vince McMahon called him a "goof" and told him it wasn't a "good thing".

“Even though I come off like a goof, even Vince [Vince McMahon] the first time was like, ‘You’re kind of a goof.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m know I’m kind of a goof.’ But he’s like, ‘That’s not a good thing.’ But for me it is. I can back it up.

Advertisement

Riddle is currently on his best run since being called up to the main roster last year. The Original Bro is the current United States Champion and he will defend his title against Sheamus at WrestleMania 37.