"You're a goof, that's not a good thing" - Vince McMahon to current WWE RAW Superstar

WWE RAW Superstar Riddle has revealed that Vince McMahon called him a “goof” during their first conversation.

Riddle made his WWE debut as part of the NXT roster in October 2018. He moved to WWE SmackDown in May 2020 before being drafted to WWE RAW in October 2020. The former UFC star won the United States Championship in a Triple Threat match against Bobby Lashley and John Morrison at WWE Elimination Chamber 2021.

Speaking on WWE show The Bump, Riddle recalled how Vince McMahon once mentioned how “goofy” his personality is. Although the WWE Chairman meant the observation as a criticism, Riddle saw it as a good thing.

“Even though I come off like a goof, even Vince [Vince McMahon] the first time was like, ‘You’re kind of a goof.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m know I’m kind of a goof.’ But he’s like, ‘That’s not a good thing.’ But for me it is. I can back it up. I’m tough and I can fight and do all these things. So being a goof for me is good.”

Riddle originally went by his real name, Matt Riddle, in WWE. Vince McMahon was reportedly responsible for the United States Champion now being known only by his surname.

Riddle on Vince McMahon’s “goofy” comment

Riddle had a successful night at WWE Elimination Chamber 2021

Later in the interview, Riddle elaborated on people thinking he is too much of a “goofball” to be taken seriously as an in-ring competitor.

“A lot of people are like, ‘Ah, he’s so goofy, he’s so funny.’ You guys realize I get to be goofy because I can break your neck and choke you out and knock you unconscious, and I’ve broken people in real life. Yeah, I’m 35 and I get to be a goofball because I’m a serious animal and savage when it comes to competing in the ring.”

As Riddle alluded to, he is one of the few WWE Superstars with a legitimate fighting background before joining Vince McMahon’s company. He built up a five-fight winning streak in UFC before he was released in 2013.

