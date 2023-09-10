"Vince McMahon's biggest dream match," "Passing of the torch" - Fans want 51-year-old star to return to WWE for a final match against Omos

Vince McMahon has often pushed giant WWE Superstars during his time as the creative head of the company. Recently, fans reacted to former world champion The Great Khali's comments and want him to have his final match against Omos.

During the Pandemic Era, Vince McMahon introduced the WWE Universe to 'The Nigerian Giant' Omos. Later, he became AJ Styles' bodyguard, and the two eventually won the RAW Tag Team Championship from Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods at WrestleMania 37.

Unfortunately, the alliance ended after they lost the titles to Randy Orton and Matt Riddle at SummerSlam in 2021. Recently, The Great Khali returned at the WWE Superstar Spectacle show in India and revealed that he has one more match in him. Fans immediately pushed for a final bout against The Nigerian Giant.

Check out some of the reactions below:

However, fans believe it would be difficult for Khali to compete at his age, and a battle between two giants isn't often regarded as a classic today.

Luckily, some fans believe that Khali can pass the torch to Omos and make him the Giant of The Modern Era.

WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali and Omos have thrived under Vince McMahon's creative leadership

In 2006, The Great Khali signed with Vince McMahon's company after he left Japan. Khali became a monstrous heel on the blue brand for years to come, eventually capturing the World Heavyweight Championship in a 20-man Battle Royale.

A while later, Khali turned face for the first time and spent the majority of time on the roster in comedic segments. In 2014, he left WWE and spent time with his own promotion in India. Later, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2021 and made sporadic appearances for the company.

Meanwhile, Vince McMahon continued to push Omos on Monday Night RAW after he ended his partnership with AJ Styles. The Nigerian Giant went on to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 38 and lost. The next night, he aligned with MVP on the red brand.

Unfortunately, Omos disappeared from weekly television after McMahon's old regime was replaced. However, Triple H has put him in marquee matches against superstars such as Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, and Seth Rollins over the past year under his leadership.

Do you want to see Omos vs. The Great Khali? Sound off in the comments section below.

