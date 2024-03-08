Vince McMahon's close relationship with WWE Hall of Famer is the reason why feds are behind him, says ex-superstar

Vince McMahon has sold more of his TKO shares, reducing his control of the company to a significantly smaller 8.5%. Following TKO President and COO Mark Shapiro confirming that McMahon is done for good, a former WWE Superstar suggested that a close relationship of his with Donald Trump could be the reason why federal agents are behind him.

It has reached a point where there is a federal investigation against Vince McMahon regarding the sexual misconduct allegations. While no official charge has been slapped on him, TKO has ensured that they completely distance themselves from the man who built the sports entertainment juggernaut that is WWE.

On an episode of Cafe de Rene, former Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree reacted to Vince McMahon selling more shares, hinting that it could be to help pay the reported $454 million fine that Donald Trump faces.

Trump is a WWE Hall of Famer and a former President of the United States of America. According to Rene Dupree, Vince McMahon's close relationship with Donald Trump could be the reason why the feds are cracking down on him.

"Unless he's going to throw one hell of a big party, taking that money out, he's probably going to have a few legal bills to pay coming up. Is he scared that someone's going to seize his assets? Is that why he's liquidating them, taking all that money out? Is he trying to pay off one of his friend's debts, like [Donald] Trump who got hit with half a billion dollars worth of fines? Is he preparing to run for Congress? I don't think he will, but Trump is, so I don't know, but, I said when we had Chris Masters on, the fact that he's so close to Trump is probably the reason why the feds are so f***ing hungry to get him." [1:55-3:01]

Another former WWE Champion responded to the Vince McMahon allegations

There have been several reactions to the allegations made against Vince McMahon, ranging from stars like Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to several veterans in the industry, such as Randy Orton.

In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter, Rob Van Dam expressed his shock and disappointment over the allegations against McMahon, someone he considered a father figure:

"Well first off it's kind of crazy right? And I'm really shocked and sickened by it, you know. When it's all over YouTube and every channel, seems like I can watch about it and learn about it for a while, but then I start feeling like not good, you know? I respected the hell out of this guy, like he was like a father figure in a way to me, and I told him that, you know? He's like the most important person I knew, one of the most recognizable and the most famous," said RVD.

It remains to be seen where the investigation is headed as Vince McMahon has vowed to defend himself.

