Vince McMahon's grandson posts sudden picture with a WWE championship

Vince McMahon may no longer be involved in the creative department of WWE, but it appears that his grandson certainly has intentions to be seen as a bigger part of the company. The young man - Declan McMahon - posted a picture while holding a replica of the WWE title.

Declan McMahon has previously spoken about joining WWE, and whether he's interested in taking that step in his career. He had said then that there were no immediate plans for his joining WWE.

"I've tried [pro wrestling] in my house," Declan McMahon said. "I have two younger brothers, so if we're joking around, I'll pick them up and throw them on the couch. I'm going in with the mindset that I'll cross that bridge when we get there. So right now, no plans yet, but down the road, who knows? If I have to jump off a cage like my father, maybe that's what I'll do."

With the caption "Then and now", Declan posted a picture with the WWE title and the Hoosier Army belt. The star also posted a picture of himself when he was just a baby, with his father Shane McMahon, and his grandfather Vince McMahon.

Whether he eventually ends up joining WWE or not remains to be seen, but with a McMahon, there might always be a spot in the company waiting for them if they are ready.

