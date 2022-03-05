Vince McMahon's handpicked RAW star announces himself as Pat McAfee's WrestleMania 38 opponent

Pat McAfee's WrestleMania 38 opponent is now official. Only a day after his interview with Vince McMahon, WWE didn't wait long to make McAfee's match official. Vince McMahon's handpicked star, who also happens to be a RAW superstar, came to SmackDown, confirming himself as McAfee's opponent.

On the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon sat down for a rare live interview for the first time in 15 years. On the show, Mr. McMahon praised McAfee and said that he's aware of the former NFL star's love for pro wrestling. As a reward, The Chairman allowed him to return to the ring at WrestleMania 38.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, RAW Superstar Austin Theory came out. He went directly to the commentary desk and told McAfee that he would be his WrestleMania 38 opponent. Following this, he continued to talk trash to McAfee and slapped the headset off his ears.

Once Austin Theory left, McAfee tried calling him back, but he wouldn't come. He took a few minutes to regain his composure and initially blamed his co-commentator Michael Cole, who swore that he knew nothing about it.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Austin Theory is the one who is wrestling McAfee at WrestleMania and not Vince McMahon. Vince Russo correctly predicted this swerve on The Bro Show this week.

Why didn't Vince McMahon get in the ring with Pat McAfee?

It was rumored that Vince McMahon himself would get back in the ring to face Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38. However, at 76, it seems to be a high-risk match-up. McMahon hasn't wrestled since 2012, and his last legitimate match happened at WrestleMania 26 in 2010.

There is a reason why the Chairman of WWE toned down his robust on-screen character. His appearances since early 2022 have been used to elevate the young Austin Theory.

It will be interesting to see how the match plays out at WrestleMania 38. It's a huge spot for McAfee and the 24-year-old Austin Theory to put themselves over. Who do you think will be the winner? Let us know in the comments section below.

