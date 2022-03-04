"Whatever it takes, he's going to do it" WWE veteran says Vince McMahon has a big swap planned for his rumored WrestleMania 38 match [Exclusive]

Vince Russo believes that Vince McMahon will do what's necessary to sell out the AT&T Stadium for WrestleMania.

Pat McAfee continues to make a name for himself, and McMahon even had a rare sit-down interview with the SmackDown commentator. While it was expected to lead to a heated conversation, it didn't. The WWE Chairman simply offered McAfee a match at WrestleMania.

There have been rumors suggesting that Vince McMahon plans to step back inside the ring. It was a bit surprising as McMahon has reduced his on-screen role significantly over the last decade, only appearing frequently in his storyline with Austin Theory.

On the latest episode of The Bro Show, ex-WWE writer Vince Russo said that Vince McMahon will do whatever it takes to sell 200,000 tickets across two nights at WrestleMania 38. However, based on the interview with Pat McAfee, he believes that a major swap will happen and Austin Theory will be the one to get the match instead:

"Here's the bottom line - they [WWE] gotta sell 100,000 seats two nights in a row. That's a lot of tickets. Vince [McMahon] is going to do whatever he has to do to put butts in seats. But today we kind of found out that he kind of gave [Pat] McAfee a match at WrestleMania, but he was no part of it. It will probably be Austin Theory. That scares me, because Austin Theory is so green, and McAfee is not really a wrestler. I don't know what that's going to look like, but the bottom line is that Vince is a promoter, he's got to put butts in seats, and whatever it takes, he's going to do it."

Russo added that he feels it isn't worth the risk for McMahon to step back in the ring at his age:

"Let's be honest. He's Vince McMahon, I understand that. He's still a 76-Yyear old man. The risk of him getting hurt, I don't think it's worth it."

Dr. Chris Featherstone, the host, responded by saying that McMahon would be willing to die in the ring for WWE if that's what it took — a hard point to argue with.

You can watch the full episode of The Bro Show below. The topic in question begins at 26:50

Vince McMahon's last match was against an AEW star

Vince McMahon last wrestled on October 2012. However, some hardly consider this a match as it was a No Contest. It was during the peak of CM Punk's 434-day WWE title reign and was more about the two beating each other brutally.

Ultimately, it ended with interference from Ryback. The last full-fledged match that McMahon had from bell-to-bell was at WrestleMania 26 against Bret Hart, which fans don't remember fondly.

It will be interesting to see whether the WWE Chairman does, in fact, step in the ring, or if he uses Austin Theory as his pawn at WrestleMania. McMahon advertising himself in a match would result in a big boost in ticket sales.

Shane McMahon's return to WWE in 2016 and his match against The Undertaker led to a huge increase in ticket sales in the exact same venue — The AT & T Stadium.

