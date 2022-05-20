Vince McMahon calls WWE Legend a once-in-a-lifetime athlete

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon shared a heartfelt message for the late Andre The Giant.

McMahon has been the Chairman of WWE for a long time. Ever since Vince inherited the business from his father, he has given his best to make WWE the world's best sports entertainment company.

Vince McMahon Sr. was the one who brought Andre to the company. The two worked for decades before Andre's unfortunate passing away. Andre headlined WrestleMania and won the WWF Championship during his time with the company.

The 76-year-old recently went on Twitter to wish his late friend and shared an image of the two of them from their early days:

"A once-in-a-lifetime athlete and an extraordinary friend. Here’s to the incomparable Andre the Giant on what would have been his 76th birthday."

Vince McMahon @VinceMcMahon A once-in-a-lifetime athlete and an extraordinary friend. Here’s to the incomparable Andre the Giant on what would have been his 76th birthday. A once-in-a-lifetime athlete and an extraordinary friend. Here’s to the incomparable Andre the Giant on what would have been his 76th birthday. https://t.co/CXU61xkaYE

There have been several giants in professional wrestling, but no one has come close to being as beloved as Andre The Giant.

Trish Stratus talks about pairing up with Vince McMahon

During the peak of the Attitude Era, Vince McMahon became an established on-screen heel personality. People booed McMahon and paid to see him get stunned by Stone Cold Steve Austin.

McMahon was involved in a major storyline where he feuded with his family. Trish Stratus aligned herself with McMahon, but it wasn't what she imagined. The 46-year-old recently appeared at the For The Love of Wrestling convention in Liverpool, where she spoke about working with McMahon:

“Vince pitched the angle to me like this – ‘so we’re going to have this angle where you are barking like a dog and get really humiliated, and basically hit rock bottom...' I knew a couple of weeks later, I'd be getting my comeuppance on him and I'd be slapping him on the grandest stage of them all, which is Wrestlemania, and turning on him." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Allan @allan_cheapshot



Wrestling can pull off a heel being verbally & emotionally mean to someone, but a crowd cheering for coerced stripping & Vince acting like a slimy abuser made the segment feel dirty & uncomfortable #OnThisDay in 2001: Vince McMahon makes Trish Stratus bark like a dog on WWF TV.Wrestling can pull off a heel being verbally & emotionally mean to someone, but a crowd cheering for coerced stripping & Vince acting like a slimy abuser made the segment feel dirty & uncomfortable #OnThisDay in 2001: Vince McMahon makes Trish Stratus bark like a dog on WWF TV. Wrestling can pull off a heel being verbally & emotionally mean to someone, but a crowd cheering for coerced stripping & Vince acting like a slimy abuser made the segment feel dirty & uncomfortable https://t.co/uBg2ibJCWC

Regardless of the storyline, Vince McMahon has worked well with his superstars. He was last seen coaching Theory, who became the United States Champion.

Which superstar do you think will get to work with The Chairman of the company? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here..

Edited by Abhinav Singh