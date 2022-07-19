"I wanna see you get your a** kicked" - Vince McMahon's joking comment to ex-WWE female star

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax has opened up about her conversation with Vince McMahon after her appearance in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Jax was a part of the men's and women's Royal Rumble match in WWE in 2019. She was a surprise entry for the men's bout, where she took a few bumps from the likes of Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio.

During her appearance on The Wives of Wrestling podcast, Jax recalled thanking McMahon backstage for the opportunity. The former WWE Chairman hilariously replied that he wanted to see the star get her "a** kicked."

"I always had a good relationship with Vince [McMahon]. We chatted, we laughed, we joked and so, I even went up to him and just said, ‘I’m very grateful that you thought of me for this’ and he was like, ‘Of course, of course. I wanna see you get your a** kicked.’ You know, jokingly Vince is," said Jax. [H/T Post Wrestling]

Jax eliminated Mustafa Ali from the Men's Royal Rumble contest and was one of the last remaining superstars in the Women's Royal Rumble.

Former WWE star Nia Jax says she had a good relationship with Vince McMahon

The former women's champion said she had a good relationship with McMahon. She further added that she was open to suggestions from the company's former chairman.

"Well, I've always just been — I call myself a ‘Vince Girl,’ right? Whatever he wants, whatever match he wants to put me in, whatever opponent, whatever kind of weird gimmick he wants me to do, I'm just like, ‘Yeah, whatever you want,’" said Jax.

Jax was a part of the company for seven years between 2014 and 2021, progressing from NXT to the main roster. She held the RAW Women's Championship and also won the Women's Tag Team Championship twice during her WWE tenure. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the 38-year-old.

