Watch: Footage surfaces of Vince McMahon's nearly-botched jump from the steel steps during recent WWE RAW

Vince McMahon's infamous jump after RAW has been given another angle. Additional footage reveals that the former Chairman nearly hurt himself in the process.

McMahon frequented RAW and SmackDown television despite being in hot waters due to his recent allegations. Not only was the former Chairman proudly walking down the entrance ramp during his appearances, but also seems to be in high and happy spirits.

Although a photo of him first went viral, a video recently surfaced of the 76-year-old jumping from the steel steps. The new angle showed him struggling to get out of the ring and holding on to the barricades as he made his landing. Still, he managed to find his balance and even shook hands with some of the fans

Check out the video below:

Ritam Rakshit @Ritamrakshit516 Found the Mr McMahon jump video after all! Found the Mr McMahon jump video after all! 😂 https://t.co/0L0BdqnZnP

Vince made his most recent appearance during John Cena's 20-year debut anniversary. On the June 27, 2022 episode of RAW, he was the official who made the introduction and welcomed back Cena.

Vince McMahon became an instant meme after WWE RAW

After the photo went viral, fans on social media were quick to jump in and express their thoughts on the matter. It wasn't a surprise when the tweets that surfaced were mostly mocking and joking around with the photo.

Here are just some of the examples:

So far, Vince McMahon has appeared once on SmackDown to welcome fans following the allegations. This was then followed up on RAW the following week, where he reminded people of John Cena's return before the aforementioned jump. His most recent appearance took place on a recent episode of the red brand to introduce the 16-time World Champion.

As of the moment, Stephanie McMahon has assumed the position of WWE Chairwoman and CEO after her father stepped back.

