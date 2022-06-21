Wrestling world reacts to Vince McMahon's hilarious jump during RAW

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon astounded fans with his surprise appearance on RAW last night. However, one particular moment has caught the internet's attention.

Last week, Wall Street Journal reported that the company is investigating a $3 million payment from McMahon to a former employee for allegedly covering up an affair. He has stepped back from his role as Chairman and CEO of WWE, with his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, acting as interim CEO and Chairwoman amidst investigations.

While the company had announced the former Chairman's appearance on SmackDown last week, his segment was a surprise on Monday Night RAW. Mr. McMahon thanked the fans for making the show successful over the past three decades. He spoke about John Cena's return next week to celebrate his 20th anniversary with WWE.

While exiting the ring, Vince McMahon seemingly hopped off the stairs. A fan captured the image, and it spread like wildfire on social media, garnering amusing responses and reactions from fans.

One fan stated that McMahon skipped the next step of accountability:

Another fan photoshopped the image in a ladder match against Hall of Famer Bully Ray Dudley:

One Twitter user edited Vince McMahon's image into the poster of the Joker movie:

Another fan mocked how Mr. McMahon almost tripped while coming in and out of the ring:

Sofia @sofdlovesbsb @bharemza @VinceMcMahon He almost fell coming out of the ring and then barely landing. 🤣 @bharemza @VinceMcMahon He almost fell coming out of the ring and then barely landing. 🤣

One fan photoshopped McMahon into the Super Mario game:

Vince McMahon's trusted associate John Laurinaitis allegedly replaced

In addition to McMahon, the Head of WWE's Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, has also been under the scanner for his involvement in the alleged incidents.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Laurinaitis has been placed on 'administrative leave.' In his absence, Bruce Prichard will serve as interim Head of Talent Relations. Talent were involved, but the announcement has not been made public as of this writing.

"Fightful can confirm that talent were informed that Bruce Prichard is now interim Head of Talent Relations. John Laurinaitis was placed on administrative leave."

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Fightful can confirm that talent were informed that Bruce Prichard is now interim Head of Talent Relations. John Laurinaitis was placed on administrative leave. Fightful can confirm that talent were informed that Bruce Prichard is now interim Head of Talent Relations. John Laurinaitis was placed on administrative leave.

Laurinaitis has not made an appearance on SmackDown nor RAW following the investigations. With Prichard overlooking Talent Relations and Stephanie taking over Vince's, it is yet to be seen how things will progress at the company.

What happened when Stone Cold Steve Austin was asked to feud with 3 50+ year-old men? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far