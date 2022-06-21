Create
Wrestling world reacts to Vince McMahon's hilarious jump during RAW

Vince McMahon jumping off the stairs on RAW has taken social media by storm.
Rosanne Raphael
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 21, 2022 12:40 PM IST

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon astounded fans with his surprise appearance on RAW last night. However, one particular moment has caught the internet's attention.

Last week, Wall Street Journal reported that the company is investigating a $3 million payment from McMahon to a former employee for allegedly covering up an affair. He has stepped back from his role as Chairman and CEO of WWE, with his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, acting as interim CEO and Chairwoman amidst investigations.

While the company had announced the former Chairman's appearance on SmackDown last week, his segment was a surprise on Monday Night RAW. Mr. McMahon thanked the fans for making the show successful over the past three decades. He spoke about John Cena's return next week to celebrate his 20th anniversary with WWE.

While exiting the ring, Vince McMahon seemingly hopped off the stairs. A fan captured the image, and it spread like wildfire on social media, garnering amusing responses and reactions from fans.

Got this great pic of @VinceMcMahon jumping off the stairs at #WWERaw https://t.co/0SPTbw7aOS

One fan stated that McMahon skipped the next step of accountability:

I guess the next step was accountability lol twitter.com/bharemza/statu…

Another fan photoshopped the image in a ladder match against Hall of Famer Bully Ray Dudley:

@bullyray5150 ..I don’t remember this moment.. 🤔 A great photoshop from a picture of @VinceMcMahon leaving the ring at #RAW tonight in Lincoln! 🤣 https://t.co/91eBo5Z9FG

One Twitter user edited Vince McMahon's image into the poster of the Joker movie:

@bharemza @VinceMcMahon https://t.co/znMFPiJnPg

Another fan mocked how Mr. McMahon almost tripped while coming in and out of the ring:

@bharemza @VinceMcMahon He almost fell coming out of the ring and then barely landing. 🤣

One fan photoshopped McMahon into the Super Mario game:

#RAW @VinceMcMahon leaving the ring tonight https://t.co/ojBCwfvQRo

Vince McMahon's trusted associate John Laurinaitis allegedly replaced

In addition to McMahon, the Head of WWE's Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, has also been under the scanner for his involvement in the alleged incidents.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Laurinaitis has been placed on 'administrative leave.' In his absence, Bruce Prichard will serve as interim Head of Talent Relations. Talent were involved, but the announcement has not been made public as of this writing.

"Fightful can confirm that talent were informed that Bruce Prichard is now interim Head of Talent Relations. John Laurinaitis was placed on administrative leave."
Fightful can confirm that talent were informed that Bruce Prichard is now interim Head of Talent Relations. John Laurinaitis was placed on administrative leave.

Laurinaitis has not made an appearance on SmackDown nor RAW following the investigations. With Prichard overlooking Talent Relations and Stephanie taking over Vince's, it is yet to be seen how things will progress at the company.

Edited by Angana Roy

