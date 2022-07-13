"Thanks for being here"- Vince McMahon's message to former WWE star at The Undertaker's Hall of Fame induction

Former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon thanked The Godfather for attending The Undertaker's Hall of Fame induction earlier this year.

The Godfather, who is a Hall of Famer in his own right, is one of The Phenom's closest friends. He is also a former Intercontinental Champion and tag team champion from his time in WWE.

Charles Wright, the man behind The Godfather gimmick, recently appeared on the Two Man Power Of Wrestling Trip podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer heaped praise on Vince McMahon and stated that the latter wished him on his birthday.

He also recalled how McMahon approached him during The Undertaker's WWE Hall of Famer induction and thanked him for coming.

“On my birthday, May 16th, Vince [McMahon] said, "Happy birthday big man." If that don’t say enough, I don’t know what to say. I don’t know how many people he wishes happy birthday on their birthday. During Undertaker’s induction into the Hall of Fame, Vince walks all the way down the aisle, you know, with the walk he does, and he walks back, doesn’t put anybody over, doesn’t put one person over. He comes by me, shakes my hand and says, ‘Thanks for being here, Charles.'" [H/T WrestlingInc]

Vince McMahon recently stepped away from his position as WWE Chairman and CEO

A short while ago, an investigation was launched by WWE's Board of Directors after the Wall Street Journal reported that ther former CEO allegedly paid $3 million to an ex-employee to keep a lid on their affair.

Amidst the accusations, McMahon stepped back from his position as WWE CEO and Chairman and was replaced by his daughter Stephanie McMahon.

Following the developments, the Wall Street Journal has now reported that McMahon paid about $12 million to several women who once worked for WWE.

As for The Godfather, he's enjoying his retirement from pro wrestling and hasn't stepped foot in the squared circle since 2014. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016.

It remains to be seen whether he will make another appearance in World Wrestling Entertainment in the near future.

