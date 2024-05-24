Vince McMahon's mother had an interesting message for former WWE champion the first time she met him

A former WWE Superstar recently shared the story of how he met Vince McMahon's mother Vicki Askew. It happened in Houston and Ryback, the former star being referred to here, was baffled by what Vicki told him in their very first conversation ever.

The Big Guy opened up about his encounter with Vince's mother in a recent episode of Ryback TV. Vince introduced his mother to Ryback at the TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs event in Houston back in 2013.

It happened after Ryback was punished by Vince for comparing him to his brother Rod McMahon earlier in the night. The former Intercontinental Champion took the pin for his team and was put in a room with the then-WWE chairman's mother.

"(Vince) brings me and he leaves me in a room with just him and his mom for like 15 minutes, nobody else. And I'm just hanging out with Vince's mom for 15 minutes talking and the first thing she said to me, she goes, 'Ryback, it's nice to meet you. My son's gonna live for a long time.' That's her first f*cking opening sentence to me. I'm just thinking like, 'This is f*cking hell. Like what is going on?' Then me and her end up having a nice conversation. She's talking about her tennis lessons and then it's just me Vince and his mom hanging out in there, nobody else, and like I'm like, 'What the f*ck?'" Ryback said. [1:33 - 2:05]

Vince McMahon's mother passed away in 2022

Vince McMahon grew up in North Carolina with his mother Vicki Askew. McMahon did not meet his father Vince Sr. until he was 12 years old. He was immediately fascinated by pro wrestling and wanted to become a promoter just like his father.

Vicki was 101 years old when she passed away on January 20, 2022, in Texas. She worked as a secretary and administrative assistant in Florida until her retirement. She moved to Texas after the death of her second husband. She loved tennis, which she played until she was 94.

Vicki Askew had two children - Rod and Vince McMahon. Rod passed away at the age of 77 a year before his mom's death. Vince, now 78, is no longer associated with the WWE.