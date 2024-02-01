Vince McMahon's name will be "right there with Chris Benoit," says WWE veteran

A WWE Hall of Famer has shared his bold views on the recent lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon.

Eric Bischoff was WWE and McMahon's arch-rival during the Attitude Era. He later did quite well as a heel authority figure on WWE TV. Bischoff now has his podcast, 83 Weeks, where he shares his views on pro wrestling.

On the latest edition of the podcast, Bischoff shared his no-nonsense views on Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon. He didn't mince his words and compared McMahon to Chris Benoit.

"I was talking earlier about the innocent people, I was speaking specifically immediate family, Stephanie, Shane, the grandkids, who I think I've met them very, very briefly. Paul [Triple H] and Stephanie's kids. But I mean, they're gonna go to school. What is Shane's son is a freshman, I think, in college? He had to show up at school knowing that everybody has read or most have read about his grandfather. How do you react to that? [...] The name McMahon, I think you know it's gonna be right there with Chris Benoit in the minds of a lot of people. It'll be a name not to be mentioned the way things look at this point... It's self-inflicted. It was self-inflicted. Nobody did it to him. Remember Bret scr*wed Bret? Well, Vince scr*wed Vince," said the WWE veteran. [H/T meraWrestling on X]

Vince McMahon erased Chris Benoit from WWE history in 2007

Following Benoit's murder-suicide tragedy, McMahon and WWE erased the late wrestler from WWE history. Benoit's name is no longer mentioned on WWE TV, and it's safe to say that the promotion will never acknowledge him on air.

Vince McMahon was at the forefront of WWE's rise to the top. Judging by the contents of the lawsuit against McMahon, it's highly likely that WWE will steer clear from mentioning the veteran on TV again.

Do you agree with Bischoff'? Sound off in the comments section below.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here