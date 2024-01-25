Vince McMahon's Netflix documentary won't be sugarcoated, says wrestling journalist

A veteran wrestling journalist has provided a massive update on Vince McMahon's Netflix documentary that began in 2020.

The veteran journalist in question is Dave Meltzer. The former WWE CEO stepped down from his position in the company in 2022 following the controversial hush money issue. However, McMahon returned to the company and currently serves as the Executive Chairman after TKO Group Holdings officially merged UFC and WWE in September 2023.

Even though the 78-year-old legend does not have his hands on the creative wheel of World Wrestling Entertainment, he bagged himself the role of the Executive Chairman of the company.

Speaking on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared that he was interviewed for Vince McMahon's documentary in Los Angeles along with other wrestling personalities.

After being at the Netflix taping, the wrestling journalist noted that Mr. McMahon's documentary won't be sugarcoated because the former WWE CEO does not want a fake portrayal of his life. It will involve scandals, retirement, and all other controversies he was a part of.

"This was anything but meant to be a puff piece if it ends up being, perhaps, but much of the documentary, it's a multi-part. Several of the parts were already done, the only stuff that was left to be done was the stuff that would have covered the period from Vince forcing himself back in and the sale, everything else was done. They were done with the scandal with Vince, retiring, quitting, whatever, forced out whatever that deal was last year or actually 2022, so work 2023, actually, sorry. But that stuff was all done," Meltzer said. [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Vince McMahon was spotted with a new look following The Rock joining TKO's Board of Directors

The former WWE World Champion was present to celebrate The Rock's massive accomplishment when he was appointed to the board committee of the TKO Group Holdings.

At the New York Stock Exchange, where The Great One rang the opening bell, he was accompanied by several WWE higher-ups, including Nick Khan, Triple H, Ari Emanuel, and Mr. McMahon.

In his latest look, Vince McMahon was no longer seen sporting the mustache but still dyed his hair all black.

Dave Meltzer has mentioned that the Netflix documentary based on McMahon will stream very soon.

