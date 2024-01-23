Vince McMahon spotted in a new look after The Rock joins WWE parent company's board of directors

Former WWE Chief Executive Officer Vince McMahon was present for The Rock's big day as the Brahma Bull joined TKO group's boards of directors. The 78-year-old was seen in a new look at the New York Stock Exchange, where the Hollywood star rang the opening bell.

After staying away from the global juggernaut for a long time, The Rock has made a couple of appearances on WWE programming in the last few months. The Brahma Bull also teased going after Roman Reigns during his latest appearance on RAW: Day 1. It is likely that the two could collide at WrestleMania 40 in April.

Other than making an on-screen return, the Hollywood star was also appointed to the board of directors of the TKO Group, the parent company of the UFC and WWE. Rock rang the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange this morning, where he was joined by Vince McMahon, Triple H, Nick Khan, and Ari Emanuel, among others.

Vince McMahon was seen in a new look at the event as he was no longer sporting the mustache and dyed his hair jet black.

The Rock sent a message after joining the board of directors of WWE's parent company

The Rock is one of the biggest names to come out of WWE. The Brahma Bull was heavily pushed by Vince McMahon during his time with the company and won the WWE Championship on eight occasions.

The Hollywood star is now a member of the board of directors of TKO. He also sent a heartfelt message after the announcement:

"My grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, and my dad, Rocky ‘Soulman’ Johnson, would’ve never thought this day would come,” Johnson said in a statement. “Which is why I’m very humbled to have a seat at the table that has decades of history and family legacy for me. A table that my family helped to build. Being on the TKO Board of Directors, and taking full ownership of my name, ‘The Rock’, is not only unprecedented but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle. At my core, I’m a builder who builds for and serves the people, and Ari is building something truly game-changing."

The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin were two of the biggest names in the global juggernaut during the company's famous Attitude Era. The duo were often involved with Vince McMahon in on-screen storylines.

