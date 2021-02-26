Vince McMahon's perception of The Miz and reaction to his WWE work revealed

WWE's swerve to give The Miz his second world title run in the company has certainly made things interesting on the road to WrestleMania 37.

The new WWE Champion sat down for an international media call following his title victory, and he was asked about the most prominent supporters in his career.

The Miz unsurprisingly named his wife, Maryse as his most trusted supporter. The A-Lister explained that Maryse had motivated him all along the way, and he also recalled how he actually felt when Maryse was his on-screen manager.

"I honestly think my biggest supporter has been my wife. Umm, there is no one that supports me more whenever she is, you know, she was outside the ring and being kind of a manager, she motivated me. She made me better; I mean, honestly, whenever you have a beautiful wife, and she is staring at you, and you are in a speedo, you kind of want to stand a little taller, to be honest. You kind of pump up your body a little bit more; you want to impress her. You want to show off. Things that you do."

Vince McMahon has always been a big supporter of me: The Miz on having the boss' trust in the WWE

The Miz could then name Vince McMahon as his second biggest supporter in the company. Miz revealed that Vince McMahon loves his work ethic and the Champion was confident about having the WWE boss' trust. Miz believed that Vince McMahon knows his talents as a performer, and WWE has rewarded him by promoting him on different outlets.

"My wife and you know who else, Vince McMahon. Vince McMahon has always been a big supporter of me. I think he enjoys my work ethic as well as my talents. I think he sees the ability that I have and is able to showcase me in RAW, SmackDown, PPVs, commercials, whatever WWE needs; I am a guy that can do it and can do it to in an elite-level talent and be main event caliber superstar and represent this company like it should be represented."

The Miz ended by giving a statement typically expected from a WWE Champion. The RAW Superstar put WWE and the Superstars over by calling them the most relevant entertainers in the world.

"We are not just wraslers anymore; we are the best entertainers in the world. There is no one that can entertain an audience, whether it is live, whether it is through a virtual ThunderDome, better than WWE Superstars, and I'm incredibly thankful to be able to have the job I have. I love what I do. I have a passion for it, and so, yeah, Vince McMahon, as well as my wife, are the two biggest supporters."

The Miz is scheduled to defend the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley on next week's RAW episode, and there is speculation that he might be booked to lose the title. Will Drew McIntyre show up on the next episode? What are your predictions?

