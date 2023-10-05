Vince McMahon's plans for Hulk Hogan to face WWE legend in a first-time-ever match at WrestleMania

While Hulk Hogan has long retired from in-ring action, he could have had his final match in WWE against John Cena at WrestleMania 25 in Orlando. While there were rumours circulating at the time, Hulk Hogan has now revealed how close we actually got to the two stars clashing at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Hulk Hogan and John Cena are arguably two of biggest names in the history of professional wrestling. Their careers have been era defining but unfortunately never got to go one-on-one against each other. Hulk Hogan, at the time, was signed to TNA and would have to come back to WWE for a final match, or a final run. Hogan's final match ended up being a trios match at a TNA house show in 2012.

Speaking on the latest edition of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Hulk Hogan explained the details behind his planned match against John Cena and Vince McMahon's strong enthusiasm for it.

"Vince had me all hooked up with Cena and I said I'd do it. And Vince and I were talking every week and we were putting the plans together you know, like the old days where I was in the office every day him and I were talking every day and all of a sudden I'm on the phone with Vince I was like, Oh my God. Oh, my back went out when I was talking to Vince on the phone. I just had back surgery number three or four at that time, and I had to go right in immediately and get cut up. So that was it for that but I thought that was going to be my last match and then you know, but that never happened and then it just kind of like faded away." said Hogan.

Will Hulk Hogan have a final match in WWE?

Hulk has been appearing on and off on WWE TV for a while now and with stars like Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels recently coming out of retirement, many question whether Hogan might do the same. However, in the same interview Hogan shut down any rumours.

The Hulkster stated that he is in no physical condition to compete because of his surgery-filled past. He, by no means however, suggests that he's done with WWE. The Hall of Famer will likely make more appearances for the company.

Would you want to see Hogan back? Who should he have faced in his final match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

