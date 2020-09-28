On the latest edition of Stone Cold Steve Austin's "The Broken Skull Sessions", the Rattlesnake had a chat with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. The duo reminisced about Angle's time in WWE, and shared lots of intriguing stories involving Vince McMahon.

While talking about his WWE exit, Angle recalled an incident that took place on the day before he quit WWE.

The day before I quit, I went into a production meeting. I walked up to the front where Vince and the people were. I pulled my pants down my knees. B**ls are showing. Big black and blue marks, all across my groin area, all the way down my hamstring, up to the groin and my stomach. I tore three muscles the night before, at a house show. That night, for RAW, I was supposed to do a Triple Threat Ladder match. I just walked in, and wanted Vince to see what's going on, and why I'm so unhappy.

He's like, "Woah! I guess you wanna talk?" I was like, "Yeah!" He said, "Come to my office, not here. I need to talk to you at Stamford."

Kurt Angle soon had a meeting with Vince McMahon, following which he left WWE

Following this incident, Kurt Angle and Vince McMahon had a meeting. Soon after, Angle and WWE parted ways and he later made his way to TNA.

Kurt Angle would come back to WWE in 2017 for his Hall of Fame induction, following which he was appointed RAW GM by Vince McMahon.

Angle went on to wrestle a handful of bouts, including his farewell match against King Corbin at WrestleMania 35.