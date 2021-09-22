Details on Vince McMahon's reaction after former WWE Superstar pranked Shane McMahon on a plane

Former WWE Superstar Pete Gas recently recalled how Vince McMahon laughed when Mean Street Posse member Rodney pranked Shane McMahon during a flight.

Shane McMahon threw two magazines in Rodney’s face while he attempted to sleep on a plane. Rodney got his own back by asking a flight attendant to let people know that his real-life friend was happy to sign autographs for everyone.

Speaking on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, Gas said Vince McMahon was sitting alongside his son in first class during the flight. The WWE Chairman thought the prank was amusing and instantly laughed when he heard Rodney’s request.

“I’m just sitting there next to him [Rodney] laughing because I knew he [Shane McMahon] didn’t have an angle against me anyway, but Rodney he did. And Rodney wants to kill him. So he goes over to the stewardess, a flight attendant comes by, and he says, ‘Excuse me, can you let the passengers know that WWF Superstar Shane McMahon is on the plane and if anyone would like an autograph he will gladly sign it.’ And she did. All of a sudden, all you hear is [sound of Vince McMahon laughing] Vince next to him laughing,” Gas said.

The Mean Street Posse (Joey Abs, Pete Gas, and Rodney) worked for Vince McMahon’s company from early 1999 until June 2001.

While Pete Gas and Rodney grew up as Shane McMahon’s friends, Joey Abs was already a wrestler when the group formed.

Vince McMahon booked The Mean Street Posse vs. The Acolytes after the plane prank

In 1999, The Acolytes (Bradshaw and Farooq) were considered to be two of the toughest superstars in WWE.

Pete Gas added that Shane McMahon got his revenge on Rodney by convincing the WWE Chairman to book The Mean Street Posse vs. The Acolytes.

“Sure enough, Shane turns around and goes back to us and says, ‘I’m getting even with you guys.’ And I sat there like, ‘What the f*** did I do?! I didn’t do anything.’ Sure enough, next week, Mean Street Posse versus The Acolytes!” Gas stated.

One of Pete Gas’ most memorable WWE moments came when Bradshaw (a.k.a. JBL) hit him in the head with a steel chair.

JBL clarified to Gas that he hit all of his opponents hard with steel chairs, including the likes of Eddie Guerrero and The Undertaker.

