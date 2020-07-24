Vince McMahon's real role in releasing Gallows and Anderson from WWE

Over the past week, it has been seen that with Gallows and Anderson finally opening up about their time in WWE, there was primarily one person inside WWE that they blamed for their troubles in the company — the former RAW Executive Director, Paul Heyman. Gallows and Anderson claimed that they had heard Paul Heyman was the one who wanted them gone from the company and had asked Vince McMahon to release them, something that AJ Styles had also heard and confirmed with the WWE Chairman.

With that being said, over the past week, Paul Heyman has received a lot of hate online from the wrestling community for his treatment of Gallows and Anderson, but someone who has seemingly avoided any of the back-lash for all of this is Vince McMahon. Now, Dave Meltzer has reported on the situation on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter and talked about Vince McMahon's real role in the release of Gallows and Anderson from WWE.

Vince McMahon's role in the release of Gallows and Anderson from WWE

Talking about the release of Gallows and Anderson, Dave Meltzer said that it was Vince McMahon who was the person responsible for releasing Brock Lesnar. The report stated that with the exception of some WWE Superstars like Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio, there were very few Superstars that were 'invulnerable' in Vince McMahon's eyes. Vince McMahon had already focused on some Superstars who had not signed with WWE happily — including Gallows and Anderson.

"With the exception of someone like Brock Lesnar, who is untouchable in McMahon’s eyes, or Rey Mysterio, who he really badly didn’t want going to AEW, everyone who didn’t happily sign their deal and in McMahon’s mind forced him to go higher than he wanted to for money, or had many issues or had asked for a release at one time or another, such as Gallows & Anderson, Rusev, Lio Rush and Mike Bennett were let go."

The report went on to say that if Vince McMahon had wanted Gallows and Anderson and Paul Heyman didn't, then they would still be in WWE. If Paul Heyman just wanted them gone and Vince McMahon wanted to keep Gallows and Anderson, they would have been moved to WWE SmackDown instead.

Paul Heyman could have told AJ Styles in advance, but no one wanted to be the person to tell him that his friends, Gallows and Anderson, were being released from WWE.