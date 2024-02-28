Vince McMahon's replacement revealed

Vince McMahon recently cut all ties with WWE in light of recent sexual misconduct and trafficking allegations against him, John Laurinaitis, and the company. We now have information on who will be replacing the 78-year-old on the TKO board.

Vince stepped down from his position as the CEO and head of the creative in 2022 following allegations of sexual misconduct. However, he returned to the company a few months later to facilitate a sale. After WWE was sold to Endeavor Group, the 78-year-old took a position on the TKO board. However, the latest lawsuit from Janel Grant resulted in McMahon resigning from his positions in both World Wrestling Entertainment and the TKO Group

According to an SEC filing following the company's yearly business report, Endeavor CEO Ari Emmanuel will take McMahon's place, while Steve Koonin will now act as the company's Lead Independent Director.

The form stated the following:

"On February 22, 2024, following Vincent McMahon's resignation from the position of Executive Chair of the Board in January 2024, the Board appointed Ariel Emanuel, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, as Executive Chair of the Board. In addition, the independent directors of the Board established the position of Lead Independent Director and appointed Steven R. Koonin to serve in such role. Both appointments became effective as of February 22, 2024."

Expand Tweet

Mark Shapiro commented on Vince McMahon

Mark Shapiro, the President of the TKO group, recently opened up about Vince McMahon and his stock in the company. Shapiro stated that he had no idea what the former WWE Chairman would do with his 20 million shares, and we would have to wait to find out:

"Obviously, we’re talking about Vince McMahon, specifically, in terms of cashing stock. He still holds, I believe, 20 million shares. It’s all registered. He’ll do whatever he is going to do and we’re on the sidelines, we’ll have a look, we’ll see, we have no idea on timing. We’re not having a discussion with him. He’s given us no point of view on his motive or if he plans to sell or not sell or if he does, how much. We’re going to wait around and find out, just like you." [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Expand Tweet

Other than Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis was also named in the lawsuit by former WWE employee Janel Grant. Laurinaitis, however, has denied the claims and stated that he also is a victim in this situation.