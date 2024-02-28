Mark Shapiro finally opens up on Vince McMahon and WWE: "He'll do whatever he's going to do"

Mark Shapiro recently opened up on Vince McMahon and the WWE.

One of the biggest news stories of the year has been the sexual assault allegations levied on Vince McMahon by former WWE employee Janel Grant.

Following the lawsuit, Vince McMahon resigned from his positions at TKO and WWE. Despite that, McMahon still holds 20 million shares in the company. TKO President Mark Shapiro opened up about the former Chairman and his stock in the company.

During the recently concluded TKO Earnings call, Mark Shapiro opened up on what Vince might do with his WWE stock.

"Obviously, we’re talking about Vince McMahon, specifically, in terms of cashing stock. He still holds, I believe, 20 million shares. It’s all registered. He’ll do whatever he is going to do and we’re on the sidelines, we’ll have a look, we’ll see, we have no idea on timing. We’re not having a discussion with him. He’s given us no point of view on his motive or if he plans to sell or not sell or if he does, how much. We’re going to wait around and find out, just like you." [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

John Cena on the Vince McMahon allegations

The recent allegations against McMahon drew a lot of flak from former WWE Superstars and critics who criticized the former Chairman. However, John Cena took a different stance.

During his recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Cena took a diplomatic approach to the allegations and even said he loved Vince.

"I've openly said, I love the guy, I have a great relationship with the guy, and that’s that. It's largely my construct of operating with honesty and communication. Those are strong leads to handling any problem or achievement. The whole thing is super unfortunate, and it s**ks. It deals with an individual I love and an entity I love. I want everyone to have the experience that I have. Not only do I tell a friend that I love them, but I switch to the entity and say, 'How can I help?'"

It will be interesting to see if Cena will add to these comments, given the amount of flak he has received.

What are your thoughts on Mark Shapiro's comments?