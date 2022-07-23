Vince McMahon's reported replacement for WWE creative duties announced

WWE has reportedly established Bruce Prichard as the Head of Creative following Vince McMahon's retirement from the company.

A few hours ago, Mr. McMahon announced his retirement via social media. He thanked the WWE Universe for their support throughout his career in building the company. The declaration comes amidst internal investigations based on a report by the Wall Street Journal, which stated that he paid over $12 million to four former employees to keep a lid on affairs.

In June this year, Bruce Prichard was established as the interim Head of Talent Relations due to John Laurinaitis also being under the microscope.

However, as per the latest reports from Fightful Select, Bruce Prichard will be taking over the reins in the creative duties department. This was reportedly made certain by a few members of the production and creative team.

Mr. McMahon's son-in-law and multi-time world champion Triple H has resumed his role as EVP of Talent Relations.

Stephanie McMahon addressed fans on SmackDown to thank Vince McMahon's contributions to WWE

The former CEO of WWE reportedly shared an internal email with the talent and staff citing Stephanie McMahon as the 'chairwoman.' McMahon and Nick Khan were announced as the Co-CEOs of the company.

The Billion Dollar Princess kicked off the latest edition of SmackDown by thanking her father and the support the WWE Universe has shown him throughout his career in the upliftment of the company.

The WWE Universe then erupted in "Thank You Vince" chants as the show continued.

Following Vince McMahon's announcement, Brock Lesnar, who was slated to be present on SmackDown, walked out before the show. He is set to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam for the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, rumors have it that under the given circumstances, he could be replaced for the title match.

