Vince McMahon's retirement affected popular WWE faction's run, according to 32-year-old star

Vince McMahon has created several iconic WWE characters over the past three decades before he retired from his duties and left for a while in 2022. Recently, former star revealed that the popular stable's push was affected due to McMahon's retirement.

In 2022, Vince McMahon came up with a unique concept that comprised a stable filled with models called Maximum Male Models. The faction was not well received at first but it started to grow among the fans. However, the group disappeared for a while before eventually getting stuck in limbo.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo, Mace of Maximum Male Models' revealed that the stable was Vince McMahon's idea, and after two weeks of working with him, the faction lost its steam after McMahon stepped down from his duties and retired for a while.

"After two weeks of that, that was Vince having his hands in every aspect, he loved that idea, it was his baby. Vince stepped down... [Looked at Mansoor] We've got to be the most unlucky guys in the history of sports and entertainment. That the moment that we have Vince's full attention is the moment that for the first time ever in history Vince McMahon is no longer in charge of WWE," said Mace. [From 3:00 to 3:45]

Mace also revealed that McMahon had something in mind for the faction, but it is only with the Executive Chairman of WWE and no one else has any knowledge of it.

Mace was not surprised by his WWE release following Vince McMahon's exit

Vince McMahon was the driving force behind Maximum Male Models and the group went in a different direction after McMahon stepped down from his duties and retired from the promotion.

Meanwhile, the faction broke up and eventually became a tag team act with Mace and Mansoor. In the end, the duo were also released from WWE in September 2023. Speaking to Denise Salcedo, Mace was not surprised over his release from the promotion.

"And I had already heard from Mansoor that he had gotten released. So, I wasn't surprised, but at the same time, something has ended for me. Whether it be football or WWE, it's instantly become, 'All right, next step. How do we move forward? I gotta keep this ship going."

Mace and Mansoor are now free to sign with other promotions as their non-compete clause has expired.

