Vince McMahon's return while Triple H was in control made WWE veteran fear the worst (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell claimed that he was afraid Vince McMahon would take control of WWE from Triple H after his return.

Back in July 2022, Mr. McMahon stepped away from the business, allowing Hunter to take over the control of creative. However, after a few months, Vince was back in the boardroom as the company started working on a merger deal with Endeavor.

This week on Smack Talk, Mantell explained that back when Triple H took over, there was only The Bloodline story that was making waves. However, right now, the company has several angles involving a number of roster members, making the weekly product must-see TV.

"If we look back nine months ago, they had one story. That's all they had. They had Roman and all that. They didn't have any other stories. Now, since Triple H has taken over and I did fear when Vince came back that things would change. But I think Triple H has kinda righted the ship and they're still on track. They got a lot more going on now than they did nine months ago." [From 36:37 - 37:09]

The Bloodline came crumbling down on WWE SmackDown

Just a couple of weeks after Triple H presented the new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Roman Reigns, chaos descended on The Bloodline. Emotions were at an all-time high this week on SmackDown as the Usos confronted Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman.

The Tribal Chief claimed that Jey was the future leader of The Bloodline and that made Jimmy jealous of him. However, The Usos were not falling for this narrative as they Superkicked Roman and Solo, effectively bringing an end to the faction.

Reigns was shocked by the betrayal and quietly made his way to the back as the show went off the air.

