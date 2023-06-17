[WATCH] Heartbreaking footage of Roman Reigns after WWE SmackDown went off-air

A fan captured an interesting bit of footage featuring Roman Reigns after SmackDown went off the air.

The Bloodline is history. The Usos finally turned on The Tribal Chief and attacked him during the final moments of tonight's SmackDown to a loud pop.

After the show went off the air, Roman Reigns could be seen sitting in the ring with a sad look on his face. The live crowd chanted, "You deserve it" at Reigns as he exited the ring.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp The crowd chants "you deserve it" at Roman Reigns after the show The crowd chants "you deserve it" at Roman Reigns after the show https://t.co/LvBq5kakcz

Roman Reigns and The Usos were inseparable not too long ago

Cracks began forming in The Bloodline a short while ago, and Jimmy Uso finally snapped at Reigns at Night of Champions 2023. Jey Uso made a decision to support his brother over The Tribal Chief tonight, finally cementing The Bloodline's implosion.

Roman Reigns and The Usos had been unstoppable for the past three years or so. The twins helped Reigns defeat some of the biggest names on WWE TV during this period.

Many top wrestling personalities, including The Rock, heaped massive praise on the trio. Here's what The Great One said about them while speaking to Chris Van Vliet last year:

"Of course I do. That's my family. I think those guys are doing a great job and I think—what an interesting shift that the company has gone through this year, unexpected in many ways. But when unexpectations happen in that kind of way, form, and fashion, especially in that business, you've got to have the ability and the agility to pivot, which they have. So with Roman, I think he's doing a pretty good job and the boys, too, The Usos as well." [H/T Bleacher Report]

One wonders what must be going on inside Reigns' mind now that The Usos have left him. It would be interesting to hear what he has to say about this massive split.

