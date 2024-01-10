Vince McMahon's right-hand men had "no idea" what to do with 10-time World Champion, says ex-WWE writer (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon has had a whole flurry of right-hand men throughout the decades. During the 1990s, two of his right-hand men allegedly had no idea what to do with a man who would become the biggest star to ever come out of WWE.

This week, on the latest edition of Writing with Russo, Dr. Chris Featherstone asked ex-WWE writer Vince Russo about his time working with The Rock in his early days in the mid-to-late 1990s.

Vince Russo revealed that the career-changing move of The Rock being put into The Nation of Domination was thrown together by two of Vince McMahon's right-hand men - Bruce Prichard and Pat Patterson.

In a rather stunning reveal, Vince Russo said that Vince McMahon's right-hand-men had no idea what to do with the eventual 10-time World Champion:

"I remember when I wasn't the head writer and having a conversation with [Bruce] Prichard because they had no idea what to do with him [The Rock]. So they literally threw him in The Nation [of Domination]. That's what they did. and thankfully bro, organically, it just all worked out for him. But literally, bro. When Prichard and [Pat] Patterson were writing, they had no idea what to do with him." [From 05:04 to 05:33]

Jim Ross on how long it took for Vince McMahon to believe in The Rock

The most important man in the industry was quick to get behind The Rock, which is why he got the push he did and had the impact he had in his short-lived seven-year career with WWE.

On the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross revealed that The Rock assimilated into the business much quicker than most, and his enthusiasm and energy saw him win Vince McMahon over quickly:

"Vince's cost to stay optimistic in the beginning because you know he's had seen these beautiful packages sometimes don't play out but in time Vince became a huge Rock supporter... If you're around him you can feel his enthusiasm and he also had a background being in the family business that he understood things that a lot of guys took time to assimilate. So it didn't take long for Vince to become a Rock fan."

Even when watching The Rock's criticized debut at Survivor Series '96, it's clear that McMahon thought quite highly of him from the start.

