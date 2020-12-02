Vince McMahon's role behind Drew McIntyre's new entrance revealed

Drew McIntyre won back the WWE Championship from Randy Orton on the RAW before Survivor Series. McIntyre faced Roman Reigns in an epic battle at the Survivor Series PPV, only losing after Jey Uso got involved in the match. McIntyre is one of the top guys in WWE right now and will be defending his championship against AJ Styles at the TLC PPV later this month.

Vince McMahon "hands-on" with Drew McIntyre's new entrance

Drew McIntyre is currently the WWE Champion, and Vince McMahon himself is a big fan of the Scot. According to a recent report from PWInsider, Vince McMahon is "hands-on" with Drew McIntyre's new entrance with the sword. The report says that Vince McMahon wants everything timed along with the pyro, and he has spent time explaining exactly how he wants Drew McIntyre to handle the sword during his entrance, so everything happens just the way he wants it.

It’s easy to talk about what’s next. But for tonight I’m thinking about what it is. Proud of my match tonight on #WWERaw. I’m never going to take this responsibility or this feeling for granted pic.twitter.com/cm4gQYtRVe — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 17, 2020

In a recent interview with Ryan Satin, Drew McIntyre revealed that the sword he uses in his entrance is owned by Vince McMahon himself. In storyline, the sword was presented to McIntyre by Sheamus. McIntyre said that Vince had received the sword as a gift from Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. McIntyre added that the idea of him having a sword in his entrance was actually Vince McMahon's and the WWE CEO himself offered to let McIntyre use his sword:

Until recently we had a conversation about it and once the boss has something in his head like as I was just thinking about walkin with a kilt. Obviously he likes to take it a little bit further, and suddenly we had the sword, then we had the pyro and it was very hands on with this, and I guess I'll let the cat out of the bag. The sword that I had is actually Vince's sword. It was gifted to him by Stephanie and Hunter, that I did not know I believe the conversation went we need a sword we don't have a sword Sir, I have a sword. And I heard that story and told him, of course you have a sword. H/T: Sportskeeda

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus faced The Miz and John Morrison on the main event of RAW this week. The Miz tried to convince Sheamus to turn on McIntyre but failed. McIntyre and Sheamus ended up winning the match by DQ after AJ Styles got involved. Styles almost got The Miz to cash in his Money in the Bank contract before McIntyre recovered and cleaned house.