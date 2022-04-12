"He was just screaming" - Vince McMahon's reaction to a major WWE star's recent backstage interview revealed

Cutting promos is an essential factor of being a professional wrestler, and amongst all the talkers in WWE, Sami Zayn has consistently been one of the company's finest.

Despite his excellent track record, the SmackDown Superstar revealed during Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast that Vince McMahon screamed at him following a recent WWE backstage promo.

While Zayn was happy with his performance, he knew that he'd gotten too loud. After the segment, Vince McMahon made sure he got his message across to the former WWE Intercontinental Champion.

"A few weeks ago, I don't remember what it was, I did a pretty good job with a backstage interview, and then I saw Vince, like, screaming at me! He was just screaming at me! I'm like, 'Man, he's right, though.' You know, you want to kind of say, I wasn't really screaming, but then if you take a second and think, I'm like, 'Yeah, yeah, I am screaming, aren't I?'" revealed Sami Zayn. " [5:00 : 5:20]

Sami Zayn discusses his style of cutting promos in WWE

Wrestlers in the golden era of wrestling were known for their over-the-top promos, and Sami Zayn admitted that he sometimes draws inspiration from his childhood influences.

The former Intercontinental Champion's current heel persona enables him to be excessively dramatic during his promos. He explained why he regularly goes back to the routine whenever he's handed a microphone.

"We still revert sometimes to what we know, and we all grew up on, you know, the 80s and 90s wrestling. If you watch some of those backstage interviews, especially like, you know, Survivor Series 89 or 91 or something. You listen to the words; it's absolute gibberish. It's just big crazy men screaming at you. And when you're young, you're like, 'This is going to rule!' If you actually listen to the words, it's just nothing. So, sometimes, I think there is the inclination to revert to just being angry; I'm a bad guy, so I'm angry. But that's not where my bread is buttered, but I do venture on those waters again," Zayn said. [5:21 - 6:04]

Sami Zayn has been one of WWE's go-to bad guys over the past few years, and he continues to excel in diverse roles for WWE every week on SmackDown.

What's your opinion on Sami Zayn's promos? Let us know in the comments section below.

While using the quotes from this article, please credit Out of Character and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Lennard Surrao