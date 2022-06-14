Vince McMahon has seemingly given up on recently called-up WWE RAW star

The events of tonight's episode of WWE RAW were not kind to Ciampa, who lost to Riddle. This may have further indicated the lack of plans for the former NXT Champion on the main roster.

The Original Bro took on Ciampa a week after getting attacked by him from out of nowhere on Miz TV, with The A-Lister on commentary. Riddle won with relative ease after hitting the RKO.

Meanwhile, The Blackheart was treated as an enhancement talent and didn't even enter to his entrance music on television.

This comes after underwhelming bookings for Ciampa on WWE RAW, following his call-up from NXT in April. His sudden attacks on Mustafa Ali were not explained, and their issue was never resolved.

Also, most of his matches have been on Main Event instead of the red brand. And as pointed out by WrestlingNews.co, The Blackheart lost matches to Ezekiel at this past weekend's WWE live events. They further the notion that Vince McMahon has no significant plans for him.

#WWERaw I had the same reaction as @mikethemiz watching @SuperKingofBros pin @NXTCiampa while remembering that Ciampa was, at one point, rumoured to be the fourth member of The Judgment Day I had the same reaction as @mikethemiz watching @SuperKingofBros pin @NXTCiampa while remembering that Ciampa was, at one point, rumoured to be the fourth member of The Judgment Day #WWERaw https://t.co/DKk5ZHsQCU

While Ciampa had previously hinted toward joining The Judgment Day, it doesn't seem to be the plan based on his booking on RAW. It remains to be seen if this is part of a larger storyline to turn his luck around.

Meanwhile, the former NXT Champion's opponent, Riddle, has all the momentum in the world. He is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on SmackDown this week.

