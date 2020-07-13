Vince McMahon sends a heartfelt message to Brock Lesnar

Vince McMahon's relationship with Brock Lesnar is reportedly similar to his relationship with The Undertaker.

The WWE Boss took to Twitter to wish well for the multi-time champion in WWE.

Vince McMahon had a beautiful message for Brock Lesnar on Twitter

WWE CEO Vince McMahon took Twitter to wish Brock Lesnar on the latter's 43rd birthday. On his social media post, Vince McMahon shared a heartfelt message in which he was seen counting the Lesnar's numerous accomplishments in the WWE as well as in other parts of combat sports.

Following that, Vince McMahon concluded that he is most certainly someone unique in the words and deserves a special wish. Here's what he had to say about Brock Lesnar:

He’s been three-time Universal Champion, five-time WWE Champion, UFC champion and champion in the NCAA. There is only one like him in the world. Happy Birthday, @BrockLesnar!

Brock Lesnar and his current run in WWE

Brock Lesnar was last seen on the WWE Television at WrestleMania 36. At the PPV, we saw him lose his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre that marked the beginning of an excellent title reign for the 'Scottish Psychopath' on RAW.

On Brock Lesnar's birthday let's remember his first match back in WWE back in 2012 👀



Although he lost to John Cena, the opening 30 seconds set the tone for the violence he would bring to the company 😳



This match ruled. #ExtremeRules | July 19 | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/fGze4KfkRZ — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) July 12, 2020

Recently, there were backstage reports suggesting that WWE were initially planning on bringing back Brock Lesnar for SummerSlam 2020. However, given the fact that the PPV is now scheduled to be taped at the Performance Center, WWE wants to refrain from using Lesnar for this show. The reason behind this decision is said to be the fact that WWE want to save the Beast Incarnate's dates for when the fans return. That's not to say that Brock Lesnar would not perform at the Performance Center if he is asked to do so.

As reported earlier, Tom Colohue had discussed Brock Lesnar's current state with WWE and said that WWE boss Vince McMahon's relationship with Brock Lesnar is similar to the former's relationship with The Undertaker.

"I know that's a popular perception, but if Brock Lesnar got us to come down to an NXT rerun that was bound to get less than 20 thousand views, he would come down, he would come down for the payday, and he would come for the respect he has for Vince McMahon. The relationship between Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon is very similar to the relationship between The Undertaker and Vince McMahon."

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar has several unforgettable moments inside the squared circle, and he is expected to create a lot more of those in the coming days. We, at Sportskeeda, wish him a Happy Birthday and hope that he will reunite with Paul Heyman soon on WWE.