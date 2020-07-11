Vince McMahon reportedly has a similar relationship with Brock Lesnar as he has with Undertaker

The Undertaker isn't the only Superstar who Vince McMahon has taken a similar liking for.

Vince McMahon's strong backstage relationships with the Superstars has been fruitful for the WWE.

Undertaker and Vince McMahon.

The relationship between The Undertaker and Vince McMahon has been well-documented, most recently in the Last Ride docuseries that saw the Deadman seemingly announce his retirement from in-ring competition.

The Undertaker respects Vince McMahon, and the two share a backstage bond that has translated to an incredibly successful business partnership. However, The Undertaker isn't the only Superstar who shares a strong backstage relationship with Vince McMahon.

Vince McMahon's relationship with Brock Lesnar

Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz discussed the possibility of Brock Lesnar possibly deciding to no-show WWE events if he was forced to perform at the empty Performance Center.

Tom Colohue revealed that Brock Lesnar has immense respect for Vince McMahon and he would come down to appear for the company even if the situation isn't all that favourable for him. Most importantly, Brock Lesnar would show up for the payday.

Tom also noted that Brock Lesnar's relationship with Vince McMahon is similar to the WWE boss' relationship with The Undertaker.

Here's what Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz discussed on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

Advertisement

Gunz: I get the sense that, and I don't know for sure obviously, but I also get the sense that Brock is the kind of guy that if it's not going to be in front of a crowd, and it's not going to be kind of that larger than life presentation that he'd probably rather just stay up north on his farm or whatever it is. He secludes himself when he is off and may just not even make the trip if he's going to come at the PC and perform in front of nobody.

Colohue: I know that's a popular perception, but if Brock Lesnar got us to come down to an NXT rerun that was bound to get less than 20 thousand views, he would come down, he would come down for the payday, and he would come for the respect he has for Vince McMahon. The relationship between Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon is very similar to the relationship between The Undertaker and Vince McMahon.

Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon may have had their differences in the past. Still, it's an inarguable fact that McMahon and the Beast Incarnate have a formidable connection based on how Brock Lesnar has been booked over the past decade.

While there is a possibility that Brock Lesnar misses SummerSlam due to the PPV being held at the PC, which would enable WWE to save up his dates, the Beast Incarnate is rumored to return for a rematch against Drew McIntyre.

Another report that hint towards McIntyre taking on Randy Orton at SummerSlam, however, we should get a clear idea of WWE's plans after Extreme Rules is in the books.