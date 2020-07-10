Real reason why WWE reportedly does not want Brock Lesnar working at the Performance Center revealed

SummerSlam is set to happen at the PC and but will Brock Lesnar be there?

Brock Lesnar has not appeared on WWE TV since WrestleMania 36.

SummerSlam 2020 will happen at the WWE PC.

WWE confirmed via PWInsider recently that this year's SummerSlam will take place at the Performance Center on Sunday, August 23rd. The original plan was to have SummerSlam at the TD Garden in Boston on the same day, but with the COVID-19 situation continuing to get worse in the US, the company was left with no option but to change their plans. Brock Lesnar has also been pencilled in to return for a match at SummerSlam, however, with WWE moving back to the PC, there are doubts about the Beast Incarnate's status.

Dropkick DiSKussions host Koey Gunz asked Tom Colohue about Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam status on the latest edition of the podcast and whether the move to the WWE PC would have any effects on the former WWE Champion's plans.

Tom stated that while it's possible, he didn't know whether or not Brock Lesnar will be used at SummerSlam. There is always a possibility of WWE pulling Brock Lesnar from SummerSlam, and the company could then use his saved-up dates for next year.

Why does WWE prefer to not have Brock Lesnar work at the Performance Center?

Tom, however, revealed that WWE officials don't really want Brock Lesnar working at the Performance Center as working in an empty arena, or front of a limited number of Developmental recruits doesn't fit Lesnar's larger than life character.

It was also revealed that one of the biggest reasons why WWE loves Brock Lesnar is because he gets cheered and booed at the same time, which can't be replicated at the PC.

Here's what was discussed on Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast by Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz:

Gunz: You mentioned Brock Lesnar being booked for the event. Now that it's booked at the Performance Center and not at the arena with a paying crowd, could that have an effect where they decide to not bring Brock in and use that as one of his dates if it's not going to have the biggest impact possible?

Colohue: It's possible, I won't say for definite that Brock Lesnar will be there because, at this point, I don't know. They could very well cancel that appearance and save his date for this year until next year and have a lot of Brock Lensar next year. I don't think anyone would have an issue with that.

That said, when it comes to working at the Performance Center, they really don't want Brock working there. It really doesn't help the image that he is the larger than life, an larger than WWE character when there is no one there to cheer or boo, and also, one of the big deals that the love with Brock is that he gets both cheered and booed.

Reports suggest that Brock Lesnar could return to have his rematch against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam. However, the match card of the PPV is subject to change considering everything that is happening outside of wrestling.

Should WWE use Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam or have him sit this one out? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.