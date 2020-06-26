Planned main event match for SummerSlam 2020 reportedly revealed

WWE reportedly wants a big match to headline the SummerSlam PPV.

Brock Lesnar could be back for the biggest show of the Summer.

We're just one PPV away from the biggest show of the Summer. Extreme Rules will air on July 19th, and WWE will then begin building up for SummerSlam which will take place on August 23rd.

Various rumors are doing the rounds regarding the match that could main event SummerSlam. As expected, WWE has had to change various plans for the show due to the pandemic, injuries and various other factors.

Tom Colohue revealed on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that the planned main event for SummerSlam is reportedly Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre.

Tom Colohue and host Korey Gunz even discussed WWE's decision to book Randy Orton in an angle with Big Show and the change of plans for The Viper. It was noted that the original plan was to have Randy Orton vs. Edge III at SummerSlam.

WWE changed the plans for SummerSlam

The Rated-R Superstar's injury meant that WWE had to re-write the plans for SummerSlam and go in a different direction. Edge cut an intense promo on RAW and continued his storyline with Orton, which will culminate when the 11-time World Champion returns after his injury.

WWE is reportedly set to have Drew McIntyre defend the WWE title against Brock Lesnar in a rematch from WrestleMania 36 at SummerSlam. Randy Orton isn't needed to be a part of the Championship picture, and the company has instead focussed on pushing him as the Legend Killer again.

Tom explained the following on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, which also featured updates on the backstage uncertainty about Braun Strowman's WWE status, Dolph Ziggler's split from Sonya Deville, Bray Wyatt's old character and more:

Well, there is obviously a lot of change going on at the moment, but to my knowledge, the planned main event for SummerSlam is Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar.

So that wouldn't need Orton in that feud and would need Orton something to do because the idea was that this would be round three of Edge vs. Orton at SummerSlam. That obviously now cannot be the case. Edge's injury did screw them over quite a bit. It's just unlucky on everybody's part. Paul Heyman did want to go in another direction, but Vince overruled him, and of course, now Paul Heyman isn't there to fight the corner.

Orton doesn't seem to be there to work with some of the younger guys. They brought back the legend killer; they needed a legend, and Christian isn't cleared. Big Show it is.

Randy Orton is expected to face Big Show at Extreme Rules in a match that most fans are not too keen on watching. Big Show should ideally be added to Orton's list of conquered legends at Extreme Rules, and it will be interesting to see who the Legend Killer ends up facing at SummerSlam.

Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE title against Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules. The PPV, which also has a new tagline, could see the WWE Champion retain his title before he possibly awaits the return of Brock Lesnar.