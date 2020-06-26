WWE makes an interesting name change to Extreme Rules PPV

WWE has made a bizarre name change to the Extreme Rules PPV.

The PPV now has a new tagline that pretty much confirms a cinematic match being in the works.

WWE Extreme Rules: The House of Horrors.

Extreme Rules is now being referred to as 'WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show' on the WWE website.

It's interesting to note that the change in the name was first noted in WWE's preview for the WWE Championship match between Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

The new theme of the show is pretty much a confirmation that WWE has possibly lined up a spooky cinematic match between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt, akin the Firefly Fun House match and the House of Horrors match from 2017.

WWE Extreme Rules: 'The Horror Show' match card

WWE has so far confirmed two matches for the PPV that is scheduled to take place on July 19th. As mentioned earlier, Drew McIntyre will put the WWE Championship on the line against Dolph Ziggler.

Asuka will defend the RAW Women's Championship against Sasha Banks in what is expected to be one of the better in-ring contests of the night.

Various other matches have not been confirmed but are expected to be added based on the current storyline directions on TV.

Braun Strowman should ideally face Bray Wyatt again, and there are rumors that the company has an elaborate cinematic match in the works. WWE could build the PPV around the match based on the new tagline. Could Extreme Rules be an actual Horror Show for Strowman which could end in him dropping the Universal title to Wyatt? Recent backstage information about Strowman's WWE status do hint at a possible title change.

WWE write on their website that this year’s Extreme Rules show is called “Extreme Rules: The Horror Show”



You know what this means! 😂 pic.twitter.com/3b0FWDfQJ1 — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) June 26, 2020

The New Day could defend the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the team of Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Elsewhere, AJ Styles could defend the Intercontinental Championship in a rematch against Daniel Bryan, that is if he manages to retain it against Drew Gulak this week.

WWE is building up towards a potential US title programme between Bobby Lashley and Apollo Crews, and that could also feature on the Extreme Rules card.

The company should announce the complete card in the weeks to follow.

Extreme Rules was originally slated to happen at the SAP Center in San Jose, California on July 19th, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic forced the WWE to shift its operations to the Performance Center.

Many positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in WWE over the past few days, and WWE is still planning to go ahead with its programming schedule.