Vince McMahon sends a heartfelt message to Roman Reigns

Reigns and McMahon

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns turned 35 today, and birthday wishes have been pouring in from all corners of the pro-wrestling world. Minutes ago, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter and posted a heartfelt message for The Big Dog as well.

Vince wished a happy birthday to Reigns and heaped praise on the 4-time World Champion. The boss dubbed Reigns as being an inspiration for countless people across the world. Check out the tweet below:

Happy Birthday to three-time #WWE Champion and former Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns. His conquest of adversity both in and out of the ring has served as an inspiration and guiding light to countless people around the globe. pic.twitter.com/3B0RUlvn5t — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 25, 2020

Roman Reigns is regarded by many as one of the biggest WWE Superstars of all time

Roman Reigns made his way to WWE's main roster in late 2012, alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. Reigns was being groomed to become WWE's future megastar from the very beginning. Soon after The Shield broke up in mid-2014, Reigns was given a push and he scored a dominant win over WWE veteran Randy Orton at SummerSlam.

Reigns won the 2015 Royal Rumble match but failed to win the WWE World Heavyweight title in the main event of WrestleMania 31, courtesy Seth Rollins' surprise MITB cash-in. Reigns headlined four straight WrestleMania events against the likes of Brock Lesnar, Triple H, and The Undertaker. He won the WWE title on three occasions and had a brief stint with the Universal title belt as well. During his 8-year run, Reigns has become one of the biggest Superstars in WWE history and is a sure-fire future Hall of Famer.